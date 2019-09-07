Pakistan hosts China, Afghanistan for third round of dialogue

Pakistan is hosting the third round of the trilateral dialogue with the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan with the aim of improving political relations and ensuring peace in the region.

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi, and Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani arrived in Islamabad on Saturday and were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss security cooperation and strategy to counter terrorism, as well as improve their connectivity.

The China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue was established in 2017 to cooperate on mutual interests with a particular focus on cooperation in economic development and peace and security.

The first meeting was held in Beijing in 2017 and the second in Kabul in 2018.

The meetings provided an opportunity for the three countries to illustrate the joint efforts made by them to facilitate the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

It was reported on September 4 that India has rescheduled Wang’s September 9 visit for talks on the boundary issue between both countries with India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval. This would have been Wang’s maiden visit to India since the latter revoked Kashmir’s autonomy on August 5.

The cancellation of the Chinese foreign minister’s visit has jeopardised the chances of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled in October this year, Indian news agency PTI reported.

