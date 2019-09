Pakistan denies Indian president permission to use its airspace

Pakistan has declined Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s request to use its airspace, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Saturday.

The foreign minister said permission was not granted in view of India’s behaviour.

President Kovind planned to go to Iceland on September 8 and an easy route to use would be through Pakistani airspace.

In June, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for permission to use Pakistan’s airspace and permission was granted; however, Modi later refused to use Pakistani airspace.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.