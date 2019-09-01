Pakistan considers war as a last resort, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that Pakistan considers war as a last resort, however, it has the ability to respond befittingly in case of any Indian misadventure, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said so while speaking to the media in Multan. He said there is no chance of talks between Pakistan and India as there is no letup in curfew and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said Indian actions are posing great threat to regional peace and security. He urged the world, especially the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, to take notice of it.

“Pakistan does not want war and considers it the last resort,” he said. “However, we have the ability to respond befittingly in case of any misadventure from India.”

The minister said the European Union Parliament, keeping human rights in view, will discuss the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir in its meeting on Monday.

He said a huge demonstration and a rally will be held in London on Tuesday in order to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Qureshi further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will present the case of Kashmir at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 27.

Tensions between Pakistan and India once again flared up after New Delhi controversially revoked on August 5 the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947.

They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

