Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Pakistan announces one-day closure of crossing points along Pak-Afghan border

10 mins ago
 

Pakistan announced on Thursday the closure of all passage ways and cargo terminals along the Pak-Afghan border from September 27 to September 28.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming presidential elections in Afghanistan. “In view of the upcoming presidential election and in support of domestic transition in Afghanistan, it has been decided to enhance security along the Pak-Afghan border,” the FO statement read.

It also said that a strict security check of all pedestrians and trading vehicles will take place from September 26 to September 29.

The closure of all passage ways and cargo terminals won’t be applicable for emergency patients.

On September 28, Afghanistan will hold the country’s fourth presidential election since Taliban rule ended in 2001. Two main contenders for the post are Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pak-Afghan border
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.