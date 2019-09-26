Pakistan announces one-day closure of crossing points along Pak-Afghan border

Pakistan announced on Thursday the closure of all passage ways and cargo terminals along the Pak-Afghan border from September 27 to September 28.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming presidential elections in Afghanistan. “In view of the upcoming presidential election and in support of domestic transition in Afghanistan, it has been decided to enhance security along the Pak-Afghan border,” the FO statement read.

It also said that a strict security check of all pedestrians and trading vehicles will take place from September 26 to September 29.

The closure of all passage ways and cargo terminals won’t be applicable for emergency patients.

On September 28, Afghanistan will hold the country’s fourth presidential election since Taliban rule ended in 2001. Two main contenders for the post are Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

