Overnight showers turn weather pleasant across Punjab

Temperatures dropped across the country Saturday night after rain was reported across Punjab and Islamabad.

Showers continue in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh and Pakpattan.

The streets of Burewala were inundated after heavy rain in the city. Low-lying areas were particularly affected. Attock and its surrounding areas were also hit by heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lowering mercury levels in the region.

A cold breeze has been blowing in Rajanpur after a night of rain and temperatures were recorded at 45 degrees centigrade on Friday.

According to the Met Department, cloudy weather will prevail in Karachi on Sunday whereas more showers are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

It said the rain system is still lingering in the upper region of the country.

