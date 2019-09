One JI worker was killed and three others were injured in an accident in Balochistan’s Bolan district.

They were all heading to Quetta from Nasirabad for the party’s Kashmir march.

The Levies say the incident occurred near Notal. They were all rushed to the hospital.

The deceased’s body has been handed over to his family after investigations.

Investigations are under way to ascertain the cause of the accident.

