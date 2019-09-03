‘OIC, European Parliament statements on Kashmir shows India’s defeat’

The agony of the oppressed Kashmiris has shaken the world’s conscience, says Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the government official said that India could not suppress the just voice of the Kashmiri people.

بھارتی گھمنڈ اور تکبر خاک میں مل رہا ہے ، ہر طرف سے اسے منہ کی کھانی پڑ رہی ہے۔یورپین پارلیمنٹ نے مقبوضہ کشمیر کی صورتحال کو تشویشناک قرار دیتے ہوئے فوری کرفیو اٹھانے کا مطالبہ کیا ہے۔وہ دن دور نہیں جب وادی جنت نظیر میں آزادی کا سورج طلوع ہوگا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 3, 2019

مظلوم کشمیریوں کی آہوں اور سسکیوں نے عالمی ضمیر جھنجھوڑ کر رکھ دیا ہے۔ بھارت حق اور سچ کی آواز نہیں دبا سکتا۔ مقبوضہ جموں کشمیر کے عوام کے جائز اور قانونی حقوق کی آواز کی گونج یورپین پارلیمنٹ میں سنائی دی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 3, 2019

The legitimate rights of the Kashmiris had also been echoed in the European Parliament and by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, she pointed out.

She said these statements by both international bodies were an outcome of the “tireless diplomacy” of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is clear proof of India’s defeat on the issue, she said.

Separately, speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Awan said the cabinet, too, strongly condemned the “cruel steps of the fascist, racist and extremist government of Modi” against the Kashmiris and reaffirmed its commitment to knock the doors of all relevant international forums to force New Delhi into lifting the month-long curfew in the conflict-ridden region.

