‘OIC, European Parliament statements on Kashmir shows India’s defeat’

2 hours ago
 

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is addressing a press conference in Islamabad on July 20. Photo: Online

The agony of the oppressed Kashmiris has shaken the world’s conscience, says Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the government official said that India could not suppress the just voice of the Kashmiri people.

The legitimate rights of the Kashmiris had also been echoed in the European Parliament and by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, she pointed out.

She said these statements by both international bodies were an outcome of the “tireless diplomacy” of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is clear proof of India’s defeat on the issue, she said.

Separately, speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Awan said the cabinet, too, strongly condemned the “cruel steps of the fascist, racist and extremist government of Modi” against the Kashmiris and reaffirmed its commitment to knock the doors of all relevant international forums to force New Delhi into lifting the month-long curfew in the conflict-ridden region.

Firdous Ashiq Awan Kashmir oic
 
VIDEO
Protests staged across Pakistan against Indian atrocities in Kashmir
geopolitics
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
