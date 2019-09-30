Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
OGRA increases LPG price by Rs12.54 per kg

36 mins ago
 
OGRA increases LPG price by Rs12.54 per kg
Photo: FILE

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority increased on Monday the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs12.54 per kilogram, according to a notification it issued.

After the increase in price, the price of a domestic cylinder weighing 11.8kg would go up by Rs148. It would cost Rs1476 instead of Rs1328.

The price of a commercial cylinder weighing approximately 46kg would rise by Rs550. The new price of the commercial cylinder would rise to Rs5660 from Rs5150.

A kilogram of LPG would now cost Rs125. The new price will take effect from October 1.

