OGRA increases LPG price by Rs12.54 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority increased on Monday the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs12.54 per kilogram, according to a notification it issued.

After the increase in price, the price of a domestic cylinder weighing 11.8kg would go up by Rs148. It would cost Rs1476 instead of Rs1328.

The price of a commercial cylinder weighing approximately 46kg would rise by Rs550. The new price of the commercial cylinder would rise to Rs5660 from Rs5150.

A kilogram of LPG would now cost Rs125. The new price will take effect from October 1.