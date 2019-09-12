Nurse found dead at Gujranwala hospital

A nurse was found dead at a private hospital in Gujranwala’s Munir Chowk on Thursday.

The police said that they found the body hanging from a ceiling fan in a hospital room.

The deceased was serving as a head nurse at the hospital.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether the nurse committed suicide or was murdered, according to the police.

The nurse’s personal belongings, including her mobile phone, have been reported missing.

The hospital has said that they won’t issue any statement over the issue.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for its post-mortem examination.

