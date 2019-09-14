Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Number of HIV positive cases jumps to 1,056 in Larkana

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

The total number of people who have tested positive for the HIV virus in Larkana’s Ratodero has reached 1,056 on Saturday, according to the Sindh AIDS Control Programme.

Of these, 53 are adult men, 156 are adult women, 517 are male children and 330 are female children. So far, 34,541 people have been screened at the Taluqa Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Ratodero.

The screening is being carried out by the Sindh government in collaboration with UN partners. The treatment centre at Ratodero was opened on August 16 and screening is being conducted on a daily basis since then.

TOPICS:
hiv larkana
 
