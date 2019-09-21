Number of dengue cases in Balochistan rises to 2,527

Ninety-one cases of dengue were reported in three districts of Balochistan in September, according to Balochistan’s Health Director-General Dr Kamalan Ghichki.

The affected districts are Lasbela, Gwadar and Kech. Lasbela has been the worst affected with 43 cases this month, said Dr Ghichki. No cases have been reported from Quetta so far, he added.

Apart from spraying, a special team from the health DG’s office has also been sent to the affected areas.

There have been a total of 2,527 cases of dengue in Balochistan this year.

