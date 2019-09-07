No torture marks found on Lahore student’s body: post-mortem report

The death of 17-year-old Hunain Bilal has left the whole nation angry. The teenager’s classmates said he was tortured to death by his teacher for not memorizing the lesson assigned to him.

But doctors have unofficially ruled out torture as the cause of death, according to the teen’s autopsy report.

During the post-mortem examination on Saturday, no torture marks were found on Hunain’s body. All his organs were found healthy and intact. Law enforcers had earlier said they found torture marks on the victim’s neck.

Samples of the deceased’s stomach, liver, kidneys were sent to a forensic lab. and his cause of death will be determined after the forensic results come back, doctors said.

Hunain’s classmates said they saw him die in front of their eyes. To protest against their classmate’s death, the schoolchildren set fire to the American Lycetuff School in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi Friday night.

The fire was immediately doused and a heavy contingent of police arrived to the scene and a few people were detained.

The 10th grader’s teacher, Kamran Shafiq, and principal Shahid Chughtai were arrested on Thursday. The police acquired the suspects’ four-day physical remand on Saturday.

A case was registered by the teenager’s father.

“My son was disturbed for many days because his principal was bothering him as his fees was not paid,” the deceased’s father Muhammad Bilal said in a statement. Bilal said he had paid the fees on Thursday.

He said the school’s principal called him at 1pm to inform him of his son’s death, and that they were taking the deceased to the Gosha-e-Shifa Hospital.

After hearing the news, Bilal hurried to the school. When he reached, Bilal said his son’s classmates told him that their teacher, Kamran Shafiq, had ‘tortured’ the boy for not bringing his course book and not learning his lesson.

The students said the teacher held the teenager by his hair and smashed his head against the wall. The child fell to the ground, but the teacher kept beating him.

