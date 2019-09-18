No pressure for Nawaz and Zardari’s release, says Sheikh Rasheed

There is no foreign pressure on the government for the release of former president Asif Ali Zardari or former premier Nawaz Sharif, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

“They had a Saudi card before but now they hate each other,” he said in an interview with SAMAA TV.

Zardari is being kept at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on judicial remand, while Nawaz is serving his sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

They will not be released till they return the money they have looted, the federal minister said. “Imran Khan was telling me the other day that he will not let anyone get away till they submit a plea bargain,” he said, adding that the previous governments have destroyed the country.

On JUI-F’s march against the government, Rasheed said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should really consider whether the opposition parties truly support him or not. “The PML-N won’t support them,” he said confidently.

On August 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that his party has planned a decisive long march, which he termed the ‘Azadi March’, with the aim to oust the PTI government.The PPP has already pulled out of the march.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party’s chairperson, made the announcement on September 11, adding, however, that the party would lend the JUI-F leader their moral and political support.

Rasheed, speaking about the situation in Kashmir, said that India has been caught in its own trap. “We have to support the Kashmiri cause. PM Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been presenting Pakistan’s stance in a splendid way. Now, Modi is stuck.”

He even hinted that there might be some changes in the federal cabinet in November

