New Karachi’s Sector 5-A is without electricity for the last 24 hours, say residents.

The power outage is reportedly because of a breakdown.

Residents are saying that the representatives of K-Electric are not responding to their complaints.

“They are not answering our calls,” said one resident.

The area is also facing a shortage of water due to the power outage.

