Over 900,000 homes without power as Typhoon Faxai hits Japan

More than 900,000 houses were left without power after a powerful typhoon hit Tokyo on Monday morning.

Typhoon Faxai, packing record winds of up to 207 kilometres (129 miles) per hour, made landfall in Chiba just east of the capital before dawn, after barrelling through Tokyo Bay.

More than 130 flights have been cancelled.

The entire city of Kanagawa lost power at one stage, and authorities warned against going outside.

“Winds and rains could pick up suddenly, causing severe storms at sea, and there is a risk of record-breaking winds in the capital and other regions,” Japan Meteorological Agency said on its website.

Japan is used to severe tropical storms and typhoons during late summer and autumn.

Strong typhoon Krosa lashed western Japan in mid-August, bringing strong winds and torrential rain that claimed one life. And in late August, heavy rains left three people dead when massive floods also hit western Japan.

