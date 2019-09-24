Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

No need for help, situation is under control: NDMA chairperson

3 hours ago
 

There is no need for the ordinary man to reach out for help, NDMA Chairperson Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal said while addressing a press conference shortly after a 5.8 magnitutude rocked parts of Pakistan.

He was briefing the media about the rescue efforts being made after the earthquake.

He says the army, NDMA and other rescue teams are on site and no help is needed currently. He said there is “no crisis” and the situation is under control.

The NDMA official said there were reports of over 17-20 deaths, but he can only confirm 10 deaths so far. “We confirm 10 death and 100 injuries,” he said.

Related: Army choppers conduct aerial survey of earthquake-hit areas

He said he will share more details after paying a visit to the earthquake-hit areas tomorrow (Wednesday).

The most-affected areas are Mirpur and Jatla, he said, adding that mostly infrastructure was damaged. He said that three major bridges had also been damaged, along with people’s residences.

He confirmed that the Mangla Dam was not adversely affected by the earthquake, saying that turbine operations were shut down and are currently still turned off owing to technical reasons because a lot of silt had accumulated in the water.

Read the full story about the earthquake here.

earthquake
 
