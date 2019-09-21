‘No more production orders for MNAs arrested in corruption cases’

The federal government is going to change the National Assembly production order rule so that production orders cannot be issued for MNAs accused of corruption.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has said that in a few weeks, a draft amendment will be prepared for Section 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Under Section 108, the speaker of the assembly or the chairperson of a committee can issue a ‘production order’ for MNAs who have been arrested. The MNAs are then able to come to the assembly for a session or meeting.

The government wants to change this rule so that it excludes MNAs who have been arrested in corruption cases. Under Section 108 “the speaker or chairman of a committee may summon a member in custody on the charge of a non-bailable offence to attend a sitting or sittings of the assembly or meeting of a committee of which [they are] a member if he considers [their] presence necessary”.

Under this order, MNAs like Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad Rafique have been able to attend National Assembly sessions. All three were arrested in corruption cases and were either in NAB custody or in jail. Shehbaz has since obtained bail. They were allowed to attend the session of the National Assembly, which often last for multiple days.

