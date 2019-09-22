No desire to meet Indian counterpart: Pakistan foreign minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that he had no desire to meet with his Indian counterpart during his visit to the United States.

Qureshi along with other officials is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the visit, he will interact with his counterparts from various countries and address important ministerial meetings, especially the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking to SAMAA TV in New York, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan would also not meet Indian Premier Narendra Modi, even if President Trump wished so.

He warned that if the world powers did not pay immediate attention to resolution of the Kashmir dispute, then it could have devastating consequences.

“India can make any wicked move in order to divert attention from its atrocities,” the foreign minister said. “There was and there still is a threat of a false flag operation [in Kashmir].”

The Pakistan premier has been leading his side to the 74th UNGA session, where he is expected to highlight the humanitarian crisis in India-occupied Kashmir, originating from New Delhi’s August 5 unilateral and illegal actions. Khan will address the session on Friday.

New Delhi controversially revoked on August 5 the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls. Hours before its move, it curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing hundreds of thousands of troops in the occupied Himalayan territory.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours have since been locked into a war of words, with tensions heightening at the border. Split between India and Pakistan since 1947, Kashmir has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the two arch-rivals.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.