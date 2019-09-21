No deal in the works: Kaira responds to Sheikh Rasheed

Only deal PPP makes will be with Pakistan, says Kaira

He was responding to remarks made earlier by Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed about an apparent negotiation to secure a deal for former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.“I don’t know with whom a deal is being made as Sheikh Rasheed says,” Kaira told reporters in a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.Rasheed had said that Nawaz’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif wants to resolve disputes through talks but the former prime minister’s stubbornness is causing harm. “Shehbaz Sharif is a flexible man,” Rasheed said in a media talk. “He is trying to find a middle ground.”“Your prime minister, Khan sb, [Prime Minister Imran Khan] says he won’t make any deals,” Kaira said, responding to Rasheed’s statements.“We don’t know of PML-N being close to making any deal. As far as the information we have received from Nawaz Sharif and his party is concerned, there is no truth to this,” said Kaira.He assured that the only deal PPP will make will be with Pakistan and the betterment and development of the country and its people.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram