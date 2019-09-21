No deal in the works: Kaira responds to Sheikh Rasheed

Only deal PPP makes will be with Pakistan, says Kaira
No deal is in the works between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz, says PPP Punjab chapter president Qamar Zaman Kaira.
He was responding to remarks made earlier by Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed about an apparent negotiation to secure a deal for former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
“I don’t know with whom a deal is being made as Sheikh Rasheed says,” Kaira told reporters in a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.
Rasheed had said that Nawaz’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif wants to resolve disputes through talks but the former prime minister’s stubbornness is causing harm. “Shehbaz Sharif is a flexible man,” Rasheed said in a media talk. “He is trying to find a middle ground.”