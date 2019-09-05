No date fixed for Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s indictment 

No date has been fixed for the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case as an accountability court just marked their attendance and court proceedings were adjourned on Thursday because of the change in judges.

A duty judge of an accountability court, Raja Jawad Abbas, said that the case will be heard by the relevant judge on September 19. He extended the siblings’ judicial remand for 14 days.

The court reserved its verdict on the facilities available to Zardari in prison as well.

The PPP co-chairperson was arrested on June 10 for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case. Talpur was arrested after four days. They are being investigated in the Park Lane case too.

The money laundering case refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and Talpur of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

The Park Lane Estate, on the other hand, is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

