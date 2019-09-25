Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Nine-year-old killed in Lahore roof collapse during earthquake

2 hours ago
 
Three others were injured



A nine-year-old girl was killed and her three family members injured after the roof of their house collapsed during Tuesday’s earthquake in Lahore's Nishtar Colony.

The nine-year-old victim has been identified as Fatima. Her siblings, seven-year-old Haseeb and six-year-old Meeral, were injured, as was their 19-year-old cousin Rabia, who was at their place to help them with their homework.

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of the country at 4:01pm on Tuesday (September 24), killing at least 25 people and injuring 459, the NDMA confirmed.

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Charsadda, Gujrat, Malakand for 10 seconds as people ran out on to the roads from their houses and offices. Dozens of houses and shops were destroyed in Mirpur.

According to the Met office, the epicentre of the earthquake was 5km north of Jhelum at Kala Gujran, with a depth of 10km.

No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
