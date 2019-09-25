Nine-year-old killed in Lahore roof collapse during earthquake

Three others were injured

The nine-year-old victim has been identified as Fatima. Her siblings, seven-year-old Haseeb and six-year-old Meeral, were injured, as was their 19-year-old cousin Rabia, who was at their place to help them with their homework.An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of the country at 4:01pm on Tuesday (September 24), killing at least 25 people and injuring 459, the NDMA confirmed.Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Charsadda, Gujrat, Malakand for 10 seconds as people ran out on to the roads from their houses and offices. Dozens of houses and shops were destroyed in Mirpur.According to the Met office, the epicentre of the earthquake was 5km north of Jhelum at Kala Gujran, with a depth of 10km.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram