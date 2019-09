A nine-year-old boy was beaten up and chained for alleged theft in Rajanpur.

The people who locked him up have been taken into custody and the police say an investigation is under way.

The boy, identified as Hanif, was beaten, chained and his face blackened for allegedly stealing a memory card.

The area’s DPO said they wont tolerate any abuse of children and that action against the people involved is under way.

