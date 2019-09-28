Nine-year-old amputee walks the runaway at Paris Fashion Week

A British girl who lost both her legs when she was just 18 months old has made her Paris catwalk debut on the Eiffel Tower.

Gulf News reported that nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre from Birmingham walked for a luxury French children’s brand in the show high on the Paris landmark Friday.

She told AFP the experience “makes me feel pretty and special”.

Daisy-May was born with fibular hemimelia, where part or all of the bone in the lower leg is missing.

Daisy-May is only nine, but this isn’t her first modelling job. She’s walked the runways during fashion weeks in New York and London and modelled for a number of British retailers and sportswear giant, Nike.

Her father Alex Demetre said the disabled community were behind his daughter, AFP reported. He said he was not surprised at all the attention.

“I’m not surprised because I know what Daisy is like, she’s an exceptional young girl proving that disability doesn’t hold you back and she’s a great role model for anybody trying to pursue their dreams,” he was quoted as saying.

