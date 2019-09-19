Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Nine suspects taken into custody in Kasur kidnapping-murder case

43 mins ago
 

Nine people have been taken into custody in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil in the kidnapping and murder of three boys. Their bodies were found on September 17. 

DNA samples are being taken from the nine suspects, which will be sent for analysis. The police are also looking into the particulars of people who live in the area. The police are focusing on people who left the area soon after the incident.

The police are using forensics to trace them. Investigators believe the murderer is from this area and knew the children, that’s why they went with him.

Five children have been kidnapped from the area in the past couple of months and all were kidnapped within a one kilometre radius. On September 17, three bodies were found in Chunian. One was immediately identified as one of the missing boys. The child went missing a day before his body was found. Samples of the other two have been sent for DNA analysis.

The parents of one missing boy believe one of the bodies is their son’s. They say the clothes match their son’s and the police have sent the clothes for testing for an official identification.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident and called on the Additional IG to conduct a quick and impartial inquiry. The boys’ parents all said that they approached the police but were not helped in any way.

The Punjab IG has suspended the City Chunian police station DSP and SHO.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Chunian murders kasur
 
