New mobile app to provide a suicide prevention helpline

One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds across the world. Mental health troubles, such as depression and schizophrenia, neurological conditions and disabilities are some of the leading risk factors for suicide.

Most of these conditions are stigmatised in society, which prevents those affected from seeking treatment and getting better until it’s too late.

Preventive measures also don’t exist in our country and there is very little awareness about how to seek help.

“The most difficult thing often for someone with mental health problems is going to a therapist,” said Sehrish Irshad, a clinical psychologist, on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday.

She said some of the reasons behind this were the social stigma attached to mental illness, lack of awareness of mental health conditions and lack of family support.

A conversation, a shoulder to cry on or a sympathetic ear can sometimes prove to be a lifesaver. The Sukh mobile application, which will be launched later this month, aims to provide a helpline that will offer that. The app will have psychologists available 24/7 to listen to your problems. You will also stay anonymous when you call.

“We’ve kept in mind how important it is to maintain privacy. When someone calls, their call is received in our central system. Over there, the number is masked and call forwarded to a psychologist,” said CEO and founder of the app, Muhammad Tauqeer Rao.

If someone feels they need help in person, they can enter their city into the app and request an appointment, he added.

He said they were working on other features that will help people suffering from bad mental health and data on how many people had benefited from the app would be available soon after the launch.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.