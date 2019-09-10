Tuesday, September 10, 2019  | 10 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

New iPhones to share limelight as Apple revs up services

3 hours ago
 

Apple’s big media event will be about its new iPhones, but services and content are likely to be touted as well. Photo: AFP

Along with its new iPhones, Apple is stepping up on content and services for its devices for its big media event Tuesday.

Apple was expected to introduce three upgraded iPhones and a successor to its more affordable iPhone XR as it looks to hold its share of the premium smartphone market where prices are hovering around $1,000.

But services, subscriptions and online content will likely share the stage with the company’s glitzy hardware as Apple seeks to shift its focus away from a smartphone market which is showing little growth.

“I think it is going to be the first year the event is going to also be about services,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said.

“We might get to see what Apple looks like as a company when they are talking about services and hardware as one product.”

Richard Windsor of research firm Radio Free Mobile said Apple is coasting on the iPhone because of its strong quality but is not likely to see strong growth from either hardware or services.

“There is not much upside because services revenue will take years to reach a scale where it can really move the needle company-wide,” Windsor said.

“Unfortunately, the market wants fireworks from Apple on cue every year meaning that no growth will dampen share price performance.”

– TV+ turned on? –

Apple recently released a smartphone-generation credit card in the US and is keen to launch its TV+ streaming service before Disney goes live with a rival service in November.

The upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service is part of the tech giant’s efforts to deliver more digital content and rely less on smartphone sales. Photo: AFP

They unveiled streaming video plans along with news and game subscription offerings as part of an effort to shift its focus to digital content and services to break free of its reliance on iPhone sales.

The company also plans to launch a new game subscription service called Apple Arcade by the end of this year.

Apple managed to grow its overall revenues, albeit by a modest one percent, to $53.8 billion, even as iPhone revenues plunged nearly 12 percent in the April-June period.

The company delivered strong growth from digital content and services that include its Apple Pay and Apple Music, along with wearables and accessories like the Apple Watch and Air Pods.

Some of those accessories could also get upgrades on Tuesday.

 
TOPICS:
apple iphone
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Karachi doctor's murderer caught, weapons seized
Karachi doctor’s murderer caught, weapons seized
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.