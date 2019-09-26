Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

NBP branches to facilitate tax collection till 9pm on Sept 30

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

All authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan as well as field offices of the State Bank of of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation will observe extended banking hours on Monday.

This is being done to facilitate collection of government receipts, duties and taxes, according to a circular issued on Thursday by the central bank.

The facilities will be open till 9pm on September 30, the SBP chief spokesperson said.

NBP branches will settle their transactions with respective SBP-BSC field offices on the same day, the circular read, adding that a special clearing has been arranged at 7pm for this purpose by the NIFT.

It advised all banks to keep their concerned branches open on  September 30 till 9pm.

nbp sbp
 
Tell us what you think:

