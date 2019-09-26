Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Nawaz backs Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Islamabad march

2 hours ago
 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif voiced on Thursday his support for Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s ‘Azadi March’ on Islamabad, SAMAA TV has learnt.

The decision was made at a meeting between the former premier and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

The former premier met with his mother and son-in-law at the prison on Thursday. Later he held a meeting with his brother Shehbaz.

Nawaz favoured JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demands, it has been learnt. He directed Shehbaz to ensure the PML-N’s participation in the march.

The former premier also appealed to his party’s workers to participate in the ‘Azadi March’.

The JUIF chief announced on September 18 that his party would organise the ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad somewhere between October 16 and October 31.

However, Shehbaz, who’s also the PML-N president, said a final decision in this regard would be made at a meeting of the party’s central executive committee.

He said the meeting would decide whether the march should be held in October or November.

Nawaz’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, also visited him at the prison. He checked the former premier’s blood pressure and sugar level.

Azadi March maulana fazlur rehman Nawaz Sharif
 
