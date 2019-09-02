NAB wants audio recording included in Balochistan money laundering case

The National Accountability Bureau filed on Monday an appeal in an accountability court seeking to make an audio recording of former provincial advisor on finance Khalid Lango and his alleged frontman Sohail Majeed part of the Balochistan mega money laundering case.

The case, which pertains to corruption worth a whopping Rs2.75 billion, came to the fore after the May 2016 arrest of former finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani over his alleged embezzlement of government funds. The anti-corruption watchdog had also seized more than Rs650 million in cash, gold and foreign currency from Raisani’s house.

The anti-graft body filed the petition during a hearing of the case on Monday. The nominated accused, including Raisani, Lango, ex-secretary local government Faisal Jamal and former additional chief secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, appeared before the court.

NAB’s special prosecutor Rashid Zeb Golra represented the prosecution during the hearing. He requested the court to make the audio clip of the conversation between Langu and his alleged frontman part of the record.

However, the defence counsel pleaded the court to grant some time for presenting arguments on NAB’s petition.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until September 13.

All the accused in the case are currently out on bail, while Majeed has entered into plea bargain with NAB.

