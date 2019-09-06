Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Politics

NAB to file an assets reference against Sharjeel Memon

2 hours ago
 

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has decided to file three new references, including an assets reference against former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon, and initiate 12 new inquiries after getting the approval of its chairperson during an executive committee meeting on Friday. 

NAB will file a reference against Memon for owning more assets than his known source of income.

Other references will be filed against former PSO MD Irfan Khalil Qureshi and Abdul Hameed. The bureau has accused them of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer.

Moreover, new inquiries will be initiated against Fawad Hassan Fawad, Senator Kalsoom Parveen, and Babar Ghouri. NAB will also loot into the assets of MPA Syed Owais Shah, Ali Ghulam Nizamani and Syed Khan Nizamani assets.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, NAB chairperson, while addressing the meeting said that the bureau will hold everyone accountable. He said that Rs71 billion rupees have been recovered as returned to the national treasury.

