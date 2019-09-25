Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB teams leaves empty-handed after breaking into Liaquat Qaimkhani’s safe

2 hours ago
 
The safe was empty



A NAB team was finally able to open a safe at former KMC parks director Liaquat Qaimkhani’s Karachi house but left empty-handed.

After hours of working to open the safe, the team finally used drills to break into the safe but found that it was empty.

NAB believes whatever was in the safe was transferred or moved to another location by Qaimkhani's family members.

In the first safe, they found diamond and gold jewellery as well as foreign currency. Qaimkhani was arrested on September 18 in an illegal allotment case.

NAB officials raided Qaimkhani's residence in order to recover records pertaining to the allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land. They instead found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items. The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota’s Surf, Land Cruiser and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi's Mehran Town.

Among the other valuables found were gold and different sorts of arms.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Liaquat Qaimkhani NAB
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Liaquat Qaimkhani, NAB, safe, karachi, funny
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.