NAB teams leaves empty-handed after breaking into Liaquat Qaimkhani’s safe

A NAB team was finally able to open a safe at former KMC parks director Liaquat Qaimkhani’s Karachi house but left empty-handed.
After hours of working to open the safe, the team finally used drills to break into the safe but found that it was empty.
NAB believes whatever was in the safe was transferred or moved to another location by Qaimkhani's family members.
In the first safe, they found diamond and gold jewellery as well as foreign currency. Qaimkhani was arrested on September 18 in an illegal allotment case.
NAB officials raided Qaimkhani's residence in order to recover records pertaining to the allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land. They instead found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items. The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota’s Surf, Land Cruiser and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi's Mehran Town.
Among the other valuables found were gold and different sorts of arms.