NAB summons Sindh CM to Rawalpindi in fake accounts case

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to its Rawalpindi office in the fake accounts case.

The anti-graft body summoned CM Shah on September 24, asking him to bring along the record of Thatta and dadu sugar mills.

He has also been directed to bring the written reply to a questionnaire sent to him by NAB.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Shah would not be removed from the post of chief minister, even in case of an arrest.

Bilawal said no one would replace Shah and he would be their “first, second and third chief minister”.

Speaking on SAMAA TV show ‘7 se 8’, analyst Khalid Azeem said even if Shah is arrested, he can still continue to serve on the chief minister’s post until proven guilty.

The Sindh chief minister was earlier summoned by NAB on September 17, but he refused to appear before the anti-graft body citing engagements.

Shah has previously recorded his statement in the case.

