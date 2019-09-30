Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Politics

NAB seizes Salman Shahbaz’s Lahore property

2 hours ago
 
NAB seizes Salman Shahbaz’s Lahore property
Photo: Suleman Shahbaz/Facebook

The National Accountability Bureau seized on Monday the property of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s son over his continuous absence from a money laundering case. 

An accountability court had ordered NAB to do so on September 30. The court had instructed the bureau to seize Salman Shahbaz’s property, inform all relevant departments and submit a report in court.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that summons for Salman have been pasted on his house along with the court.

NAB had summoned him in a money laundering case and he has been missing since then, the prosecutor claimed. He argued that Shehbaz’s son should be declared as absconding in the case.

NAB Salman Shehbaz
 
