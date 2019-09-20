Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
‘NAB recovered Rs71b from corrupt individuals in last 22 months’

57 mins ago
 

The National Accountability Bureau recovered Rs71 billion from corrupt individuals over the past 22 months and deposited the sum in the national exchequer, its director general said Friday.

NAB chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said so after presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the anti-graft body. He said the anti-corruption watchdog wound up twice the number of complaints, inquiries and investigations in 2019, as compared to their number in the preceding year.

“NAB filed 600 corruption references in accountability courts in the last 22 months,” Iqbal said.

He said several international bodies, including the World Economic Forum and Transparency International, lauded the efforts undertaken by NAB to prevent corruption.

According to a Gallup Pakistan survey, the NAB chief said, 59% participants expressed their confidence in NAB.

He further said the anti-graft body had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China with regard to monitoring the China-Pakistan Economic Project’s finances.

