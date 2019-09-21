Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

NAB orders confiscation of Ahad Cheema’s assets

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Facebook/Ahad Cheema

NAB’s Lahore branch directed on Friday the assets of former director-general of the Lahore Development Authority, Ahad Khan Cheema, to be confiscated. He is being investigated in the Ashiana Housing and assets beyond means cases.

NAB has sent letters to various officials, including the Lahore deputy commissioner, to immediately seize his 100 kanals of land, flats and bank accounts.

The bureau has traced 22 properties, of which 20 are in Cheema’s name. Two are registered in the names of his relatives. NAB says his assets are currently valued at over Rs1 billion.

Related: Who has been arrested in the Ashiana Housing Society scam?

NAB arrested Cheema in the Ashiana Housing case on February 21. However, during the investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owned properties worth millions. He was allegedly given 32 kanals of land worth Rs30 million as ‘illegal gratification’ from the owners Paragon City. NAB said that Cheema failed to submit any plausible explanation for the land.

On June 29, NAB filed a reference against Cheema in the Ashiana Housing case. NAB had arrested Cheema on charges of embezzlement in Ashiana Housing Scheme, misuse of his authority and the illegal award of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, which was ineligible.

Others arrested in the case include Cheema’s brother-in-law Mansoor Ahmad, his cousin Ahmad Hassan, LDA officials Sajjad Bhutta, and Israr Saeed, former PLDC employees Imtiaz Haider, Arif Majeed Butt and its consultant Bilal Qidwai.

