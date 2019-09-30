Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
NAB initiates inquiry against Asif Zardari’s brother-in-law

2 mins ago
 
NAB initiates inquiry against Asif Zardari's brother-in-law

The National Accountability Bureau has initiated an inquiry against Asif Ali Zardari’s brother-in-law, Fazlullah Pechuho, pertaining to the import of dialysis machines for a hospital in Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh.

Pechuho has served on the posts of Sindh education and health secretary. His wife, Azra Pechuho, is currently the Sindh minister for health and population welfare.

The anti-corruption watchdog has sought details of 10 dialysis machines imported from Japan for Peoples Medical Hospital, Shaheed Benazirabad.

Earlier, NAB had written a letter to the hospital authorities seeking details of the dialysis machines.

However, it has now sought the details from the Sindh health secretary after the hospital authorities failed to respond to its earlier letter.

asif ali zardari Fazlullah Pechuho NAB
 
