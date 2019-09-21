Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
NAB granted transit remand to shift Liaquat Qaimkhani to Islamabad

36 mins ago
 

A Rawalpindi accountability court granted NAB’s Rawalpindi bureau two-day transit remand of Liaquat Qaimkhani, the former director-general of parks at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He will be presented in an Islamabad accountability court on Monday. 

Qaimkhani was arrested on Wednesday by a NAB Rawalpindi team in Karachi. NAB was granted transit remand to bring him to Rawalpindi.

He was presented before Rawalpindi Accountability Court I on Saturday before Judge Pervez Ismail. The media was not allowed to attend the hearing.

The court ordered that his medical test be conducted.

Related: Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence

Qaimkhani is currently facing an inquiry regarding the illegal allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land to real estate giant Bahria Town for its Icon Tower in Karachi. NAB officials raided Qaimkhani’s residence in order to recover allotment records. Instead, they found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items.

The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover and Toyota Surf, Land Cruiser and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

Among the other valuables found were gold and different types of arms.

TOPICS:
Liaquat Qaimkhani NAB
 
