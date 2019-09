NAB’s executive board gave the approval on Wednesday for a reference against former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani.

Raisani served as the chief minister of Balochistan from 2008 to 2013.

He is accused of misusing his authority during his tenure.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has also approved the reference.

