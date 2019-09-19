NAB gets two-day transit remand of PPP’s Khursheed Shah

An Islamabad accountability court obtained on Thursday morning the two-day transit remand of PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

He was arrested Wednesday night by teams from NAB’s Rawalpindi and Sukkur bureaus for owning more assets than he should be able to afford. Shah was taken to the NAB Rawalpindi office after his arrest and, now that his transit remand has been approved, will be shifted to Sukkur.

The MNA was arrested from his home in Bani Gala. He said a team of over 40 people came to arrest him.

Soon after being brought to the NAB office, Shah was examined by doctors at the office’s polyclinic. His sugar and blood pressure levels were slightly elevated. Because of this, the doctors were not able to issue a medical certificate and recommended that he be examined by a medical board.

The PPP leader and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly was summoned to NAB’s office on Wednesday but did not appear because he was at the National Assembly.

NAB says it is investigating Shah in assets cases in Dadu and Sukkur. He is also accused of corruption relating to property.

Shah was first elected a member of the Sindh Assembly in 1988 from Sukkur. He has served as the leader of the opposition, a federal minister as well as a provincial minister in Sindh.

