NAB fails to get businessman Iqbal Z Ahmed’s physical remand

NAB was not able to convince a Karachi accountability court that it should get businessman Iqbal Z Ahmed’s physical remand on Thursday.

The Lahore-based businessman and head of the Associated Group was arrested on Wednesday from his office on Mall Road and brought to Karachi. But the Karachi court wasn’t sure this was the right place to bring him.

When he was arrested, it was said Ahmed was involved in the LNG case. When he was presented in court, NAB said he was involved in the money laundering and fake accounts case.

“Why present him here then? The fake accounts case is being heard in Islamabad,” said the judge. However, the NAB prosecutor said this was a “different case”. His arguments weren’t enough for either the court or Ahmed’s lawyer.

The lawyer, Azhar Siddique, said the grounds of arrest mentioned at the actual time of arrest and the grounds of arrest being mentioned in this court were different. He is being presented in the fake accounts and money laundering case, said the lawyer, not a corruption case. He also said different case files were shown in the Lahore accountability court on Wednesday and different ones were being shown in Karachi.

If it is the fake accounts case, why has he been brought to Karachi, asked the lawyer. In reply, the NAB prosecutor said the NAB chairperson had assigned the case to the Karachi branch.

When asked if any call-up notices had been issued to Ahmed in the case, NAB replied that they had not. However, when there is enough evidence, the NAB chairperson can give permission to arrest the suspect right away, the prosecutor argued.

The court asked NAB to get its story straight and figure out which case he was being investigated in. Then take your case to the correct court, said the judge, granting NAB two-day transit remand.

