NAB failed to present proof against Shahid Abbasi: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the prime minister could not fool the people of Pakistan and NAB should present evidence against ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the court.

While addressing the media outside the accountability court after former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Abbasi’s hearing, she said that NAB could not present any justification in front of the accountability court today.

“Abbasi has been arrested for 55 days while Miftah has been arrested for 37 days, however, no proof has been submitted so far,” said Aurangzeb. She also accused that all the professionals have been arrested by NAB.

“Shaikh Imran ul Haq is a professional and a highly qualified man but like many other people, he is now in jail or in NAB’s custody.”

She said that Abbasi is being punished for installing the cheapest LNG terminal for the people of Pakistan. “Incompetent people are still installing their third LNG terminal,” she taunted.

Haq has been accused of getting the position of managing director of the PSO because of his friendship with Abbasi. “As long as the unqualified and selected government remains in place, they will keep making such accusations and cases,” said Aurangzeb.

She said the government has a low economic growth rate and said inflation has increased to 13%.

Aurangzeb also criticised Law Minister Farogh Naseem for saying they would implement Article 149 in Karachi.

