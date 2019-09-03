NAB closes Malir riverbed inquiry against Qaim Ali Shah

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has closed its inquiry against former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah over his alleged involvement in the illegal allotment of 307 acres in the Malir riverbed during 2011-2012 for the construction of housing societies.

NAB prosecutor told the Sindh High Court on Tuesday that they couldn’t find enough evidence against the PPP leader.

The bench said that NAB should complete its investigation first and then arrest people.

The court disposed of Shah’s petition and ordered for the surety amount he paid for bail to be returned to him.

“It has been proven today that I am innocent,” said Shah while speaking to journalists after the hearing.

NAB had claimed that the illegal allotment of land had caused a loss of over Rs15 billion to the national treasury.

