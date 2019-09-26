NAB asks victims in Atif Zaman case to come forward

NAB Karachi is calling for victims of financial fraud at the hands of Atif Zaman to come forward.

The bureau got the go ahead to investigate Zaman’s financial scam in August. Zaman is the prime suspect in the Mureed Abbas murder case and is being investigated for his involvement in a fraudulent tyre business through which he ‘looted’ Abbas and various other journalists.

A press statement issued by NAB said that Zaman shot dead TV anchor Abbas and his friend Khizer Hayat after which the Karachi police registered a case and is currently conducting an investigation. NAB took up the investigation after the police asked it to intervene. According to the police, the financial scam could have been the reason for the murders.

Abbas and Hayat were shot dead on July 9 in Karachi’s DHA.

NAB has begun investigations in the case and is calling for people who were affected by Zaman’s fraud to come forward. It has published ads calling for their statements. People who have been affected by Zaman’s fraud are supposed to submit their petitions duly notarized by a Notary public to NAB along with bank receipts, an agreement copy and details of the transactions.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.