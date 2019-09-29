NAB arrests Khursheed Shah’s close associate from Rohri

Officials also seize documents found inside Zabardast Khan Mahar's vehicle
The National Accountability Bureau has apprehended a close associate of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah from Rohri, SAMAA TV learnt Sunday.
A team of NAB officials arrested Shah's associate, Zabardast Khan Mahar, during a raid on his residence in Rohri's Ali Wahan area. Officials also seized documents found in Mahar's vehicle parked inside his bungalow, it has been learnt.
They also questioned workers at Mahar's ice factory and farmhouse.
According to NAB, Mahar is accused of corruption worth Rs1 billion in subsidies given by the government on wheat, while his ice factory is also established on the government's land.
NAB sources informed SAMAA TV that Mahar is also close to Shah's son-in-law and Sindh transport minister, Awais Qadir Shah.
Shah, a senior PPP leader currently under NAB's custody, was arrested from Islamabad on September 18 by NAB’s Rawalpindi and Sukkur teams for owning assets beyond means.
The PPP leader, who is accused of corruption worth Rs500 billion, is being investigated in cases relating to assets in Dadu and Sukkur.