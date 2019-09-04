Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

NAB arrests businessman Iqbal Z Ahmed in LNG case

2 hours ago
 

A team from NAB’s Karachi office arrested businessman Iqbal Zaid Ahmed at his office in Lahore on Wednesday morning. 

He has been arrested for his involvement in the LNG case. This is the same case in which former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail have been arrested.

Ahmed is the chairman of AG, which, according to its website has “interests in the energy, media, and design sectors”. He is also the chairman of Newsweek Pakistan. 

The NAB team arrested from his office on Lahore’s Mall Road and he has been sent to the bureau’s Lahore office. He will be presented before a court soon where NAB will ask for his transit remand to take him back to Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Iqbal Z Ahmed LNG case
 
