Murderers shouldn’t get any jobs, govt or private: CJP

The Supreme Court acquitted one man in a murder case and upheld the convictions of four others.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard various murder case appeals on Monday. One suspect was acquitted as the court gave him the benefit of the doubt. Fourteen years ago, a man named Maqbool Ahmed was killed in Kasur.

The high court said a story was concocted out of the incident but the truth is, the deceased died as a result of his actions, said the chief justice. He said there were mountains of lies on both sides. The top judge said witnesses swear to God and then lie on record.

He acquitted suspect Zafar Iqbal in the case.

However, the judge threw out an appeal filed by a suspect named Muneer in an honour killing case. The trial court gave you 25 years and the high court reduced that to 10, now you want a further reduction, asked the judge. Isn’t this enough, he asked the suspect’s lawyer.

But the lawyer said his client was removed from his government job because of the case. Justice Khosa responded that murderers shouldn’t get government jobs or private ones.

He also upheld the sentences of people who killed someone in a fight over cricket. Muhammad Akbar and Asghar were sentenced to death and Afzal to life.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.