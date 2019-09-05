Murder suspect acquitted after 13 years

A man who was accused of killing another person in 2006 was acquitted by the Supreme Court on Thursday because there was a lack of evidence against him.

The police had claimed that Saifullah had murdered Tariq Mehmood over a personal dispute. A trial court had sentenced Saifullah to death, while the Lahore High Court had converted it into a life sentence.

Saifullah had challenged his sentence in the top court. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, heard the case fixed at Lahore Registry via video link.

The statement recorded by the deceased’s father in the case shows that he isn’t being truthful, remarked Justice Khosa. Muhammad Hussain, the father, is not even an eye witness. His son has been killed but he is lying, he said. “What can we do about such people?” he asked.

Two witnesses in the case have claimed that two shots were fired, but the medical report confirmed that a single shot was fired, the judge said, adding that the post-mortem examination was delayed by 15 hours.

“Is the Supreme Court alone responsible for reviewing case records?” he asked. The trial court had the records too, they just didn’t crosscheck it, Justice Khosa said.

We hope that all criminal appeals in Lahore are disposed of by next week, he added.

