Murad Ali Shah doesn’t appear before NAB’s Islamabad office

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did not appear before NAB in the fake accounts case on Monday morning.

He was called to the bureau’s Islamabad office and told to bring along the record of Thatta and Dadu sugar mills. He was also directed to bring the written reply to a questionnaire sent to him by NAB.

However, Shah asked for a postponement and said he received NAB’s summons very late.

The Sindh chief minister was earlier summoned by NAB on September 17, but refused to appear before the anti-graft body citing engagements.

