HOME > Local

Multiple areas in Punjab hit by heavy rain

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

A number of cities in Punjab were hit by heavy rains and storms early Monday morning. 

In Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other surrounding areas, the rain began at 3am. Sporadic rain continued well into the morning.

In Sialkot and its surrounding areas, a storm blew in with heavy rain and strong winds. Cloudy weather was also reported in the city.

In Gujrat city and its surrounding areas, the rain began after a dust storm. This led to several electricity feeders tripping and much of the area was plunged into darkness.

A similar situation was reported in Jhelum, Dina, Mangla and Serai Alamgir. Strong winds and rain led to several feeders tripping so residents were without power for much of the night.

Narowal and its surroundings experienced the same thing, with strong winds and a dust storm preceding rain that knocked out power supply.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre denied reports that Pakistan would be hit by a massive storm on Monday and Tuesday.

With reporting by Abbas Shabbir, Imtiaz Baig, Mian Shafiq, Shehzad Ahmed and Zulfiqar Haider. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Punjab Rain
 
