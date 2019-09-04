Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Muharram processions: Sindh police finalise traffic, security plans

2 hours ago
 

File photo: APP

The Sindh police have finalised a security plan for the processions on Muharram 9 and 10.

According to the office of Karachi traffic DIGP, the processions will start from Nishter Park.

They will pass through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, New MA Jinnah Road, Corridor III, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, Tibet Center, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Kharadar and will end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

On Muharram 9, Namaz-e-Zohrain will be offered at the VVIP gate of Mazar-e-Quaid.

However, on Muharram 10, Namaz-e-Zohrain will be offered at the Tibet Center.

Picture: Sindh police

According to the security plan made by the Sindh police, over 70,000 policemen will be deployed across the province to maintain law and order during the processions.

Over 10,000 policemen will be deployed in Karachi, 19,496 in Hyderabad and 17,042 in Larkana.

In Karachi, law enforcers will also be on duty at the rooftops of the buildings and walk through gates will be installed at the entrances of the Muharram processions.

Tell us what you think:

